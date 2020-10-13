After nearly 20 years of buying a ticket for the Fort William Rotary House Lottery, best friends Shirley MacDonnell and Paulette Husfeldt are winners.
The friends of 42 years won this year’s lottery house, located on South Creek Street in the River Terrace neighbourhood, on Monday.
The pair don’t know if they’ll keep or sell the $589,000 house as they were both still processing the news.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.