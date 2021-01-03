Construction on a new Red Rock subdivision could begin as early as next summer if the Thunder Bay proponent can obtain necessary approvals for the project.
“Once we have (subdivision) approval, we will start the engineering design for the roads and services,” Bruno’s Contracting spokesman Silvio Di Gregorio said in December.
“If all of this happens quickly, we could start construction early summer 2021.”
The company is planning 60-80 units consisting of condominiums, apartments and stand-alone homes on a chunk of municipally-owned property overlooking Red Rock’s waterfront. The total project cost has been pegged at about $25 million.
Town council got the ball rolling on Dec. 7 when it approved official plan and zoning amendments required for the project.
Though there has been some opposition to the subdivision plan, outgoing mayor Gary Nelson has maintained the municipality needs new housing to boost the local property tax base.
Di Gregorio says Bruno’s Contracting plans to purchase the site of the proposed subdivision, which has been estimated to be about 10 acres.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.