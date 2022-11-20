Marathon residents and businesses are being asked to dig deep to come up with $250,000 to help complete finishing touches on a future 50-unit apartment building that aims to meet an urgent need for affordable housing.
The plan for the $21-million Gendron Northshore Living Housing project across from a local elementary school was officially launched on Wednesday by Marathon Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation in a ground-breaking ceremony.
According to a news release, the extra $250,000 is needed for appliances, installation of Internet and telephone services, furniture and maintenance equipment.
The 50,000-square-foot building, which is to be constructed by Cochrane-based CGV Group, could be ready for occupancy in 15 month, the news release said.
Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas applauded the project, noting “there are over 180 individuals within Marathon that need quality and affordable housing.”
“This project will allow individuals in need to access comfortable housing, and will make room for Marathon to prosper even further in the future,” Dumas added.
About a third of the building’s rents are to be priced at less than 80 per cent of local market rates, the news release said.
Exact funding arrangements for the project weren’t immediately available on Wednesday.
The Town of Marathon is providing the land for the building and waiving permit fees, but “is not (a) guarantor, nor has any monetary contribution to the project,” said town chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski. “Our contributions are in-kind.”
According to an earlier municipal report about the apartment building, about 40 per cent of the project’s costs would be funded by a “forgivable” $8.7-million grant from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC).
“CMHC recognizes that there is a large demand for housing in Marathon, and is committed to make this project become a reality,” the report said.
CMHC officials couldn’t immediately provide a comment on Wednesday.
Marathon Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation currently operates six apartment buildings in the town, providing 80 units.
