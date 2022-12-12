Two Sioux Lookout women were charged with drug-trafficking this week after police confiscated nearly $453,000 worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone, in what is believed to be one of the largest illegal drug seizures in the town in recent memory.
Police said provincial and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service officers arrested the accused women on Wednesday following a search at a King Street home.
In addition to the drugs, police also confiscated $3,300 in cash, two television sets and a fetal heart-rate monitor that had been reported stolen, an OPP news release said.
Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance said Friday that while the large amount of the drugs is worrisome, “the positive news is that this batch is not being sold. Good policing has prevented it.”
A municipal spokesman noted local efforts continue to try and address “substance misuse issues” in the town.
A health community task force “is now working with the municipality to implement our community, safety and well-being plan,” the spokesman said.
The task force, which was struck in 2012, focuses on areas that may reduce addiction levels, including affordable housing, crisis response, mental health and employment.
In recent years, Sioux Lookout provincial police have implemented “a mobile crisis team . . . that is available everyday to assist individuals experiencing a crisis,” Const. Samantha Lee said in an email.
The team “connects individuals with valuable mental health resources, which also sometimes includes resources regarding substance abuse,” Lee said.
According to an OPP news release, Jade Kabestra-Savage, 33, along with 29-year-old Raven Spade, were each charged with three counts of possession of illegal substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Kabestra-Savage is to appear in Sioux Lookout court on Jan. 10, the release said. Spade, who remains in custody, is to appear in Kenora court on Dec. 15.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
