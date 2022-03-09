Human remains have been found in Dryden, provincial police said Tuesday.
Someone told police on Monday about the discovery in a vacant unit in Hillcrest Trailer Park on Third Street.
Investigators with the OPP believe there are no concerns for public safety and they are not able to confirm the identity of the deceased person at this time.
A post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the person’s identity and the cause of death.
Anyone with information is welcomed to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.