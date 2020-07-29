Human remains found in the Wasp Road area in mid-May have been identified as Edward Tremblay.
The 35-year-old Thunder Bay man was last seen on July 7, 2019 by family and friends in the Hilldale Road area. He had last contacted them by phone at 3 a.m. that day.
An extensive search was conducted by both the Thunder Bay Police Service and the OPP.
