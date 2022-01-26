A Brampton man was arrested in Thunder Bay on Monday following an ongoing investigation into human trafficking.
City police officers went to the area of Gordon and James streets just before 4 p.m. to check for a vehicle connected to an ongoing probe by human trafficking investigators.
Shortly after 4 p.m., officers found the vehicle in an area near the Harbour Expressway and Balmoral Street. The vehicle was pulled over by police.
A male suspect connected to the ongoing investigation into human trafficking was arrested, city police say.
They claim a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. Three other occupants in the vehicle were subsequently arrested.
Police later seized some suspected Fentanyl.
Isaiah Bachoo, 20, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual assault, and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, among other charges.
Bachoo is also accused of offences related to a weapon and firearm, as are Gordon Robert Gravelle, 50, of Thunder Bay, Alex Keng, 18, of Kitchener, Ont., and Shamar Christopher Myers, 28, of Brampton, Ont.
All accused appeared in bail court on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Myers and Keng were remanded into custody with future court appearance dates. Gravelle is expected to be released with conditions and a future appearance date.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
