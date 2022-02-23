Organizers with Human Trafficking Awareness want the community to know this happens in Thunder Bay with some victims as young as 13.
An in-person event was held at Intercity Shopping Centre to help educate the public on the problem and to mark Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
“It is more serious than everybody thinks and it is finally coming to light and discussions about it are happening,” said Thunder Bay Police Service Det.-Const. Kyle Kehler.
Since the city police have a dedicated officer, Kehler said they are seeing more people coming forward.
While Kehler doesn’t have an exact sense of how many people are affected, he did say that “for every one that comes forward there are 20 or 30 more that don’t and that is the issue.”
Thunder Bay Police Service had a promotional poster that stated — not everyone online is a friend.
Police and other agencies working to end human trafficking have noted that many young people have been lured through connections made online.
“They reach out to them and promise fancy things or relationships . . . but the manipulation starts and the distancing from family and friends and they then find themselves in a situation where they don’t see a way out, including coming to the police,” said Kehler.
Kris Carlson, supervisor of child and youth programming at Thunder Bay Counselling Centre, said Thunder Bay is a mecca and one of the top five for human trafficking in the province.
“If we think about sexual-based crime we know that it’s the most under-reported crime in the judicial system, with only one in ten women reporting a sexual assault, and for men it’s one in 20,” said Carlson.
Despite being one of the most under-reported crimes, Carlson said they believe it is one of the most active crimes in the community.
One of the biggest takeaways that Carlson hopes people realize is that for the survivors and those impacted by these crimes — it is not their fault.
“We know that every person is at risk of being exploited whether that is extortion or human trafficking,” said Carlson. “We are here no matter what without judgment to be able to meet your needs.”
The first step in protecting people from human trafficking is to know who you are friending on social media.
“We also have to remember that the prime age of human trafficking recruitment is 13, so we need to make sure we are having comprehensive sexual education in our school boards, we need to be doing more prevention work and talking to our young people about keeping themselves safe on social media, Snapchat, TikTok,” said Carlson.
Online safety was also top-of-mind for Cindy Paypompee, the co-chair of the Coalition to End Human Trafficking.
“A lot of times our young people are being lured by traffickers online now especially since COVID has happened and everything is happening online,” said Paypompee.
Paypompee is also concerned about Indigenous youth from remote First Nation communities and in the city go to school.
“They are used to a small community and they think a bigger city is the same way but they may come across the wrong person so that is a vulnerability,” she said.
The Thunder Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking website offers supports for survivors and victims. For more information visit www.humantraffickingthunderbay.ca.
