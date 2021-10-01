Seeing hundreds of people gathered in Vickers Park for a tree-planting ceremony on the country’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday is the message of support the chief of Fort William First Nation needed to see.
“If we are ever going to recover from the residential schools, we need the mainstream support,” said Chief Peter Collins.
“The people who showed up here today shows they care and they want to make a difference and help us reconcile with the past and how residential schools impacted our communities and society in general.”
A cedar tree was planted in the south-side park to remember and honour the children lost to residential schools as well as those who survived. The tree is the beginnings of a memorial grove planned for Vickers Park. And during Thursday’s ceremony, a sea of orange shirts filled the park.
The residential school system was cultural genocide, said Collins.
“Look at me — I can’t speak our language,” he said. “Our community has all but lost its language.”
Despite the tragic legacy of residential schools, Collins said Thursday was a day to start a new beginning of healing and of working as one family and one community.
“We have to continue working,” the chief said. “Today is just the beginning of the heavy lifting that has to go forward.”
Supporting and respecting each other is one of the ways to move forward, but a key piece is education, said Collins.
Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro agreed education about residential schools and their impact is essential to moving forward.
“I don’t think the importance of the day can be overstated,” said Mauro. “I think it’s part of the larger effort in terms of ensuring reconciliation continues to move forward. From my perspective, the way it works best is through education. I continue to be surprised by the number of people who unfortunately are not aware of Canadian history when it comes to the residential school piece and some other parts of our history that aren’t very flattering.”
The mayor said that education can come formally through school curriculum or through events like those that were planned for Thursday’s statutory holiday.
“People need to understand and appreciate the history of the country,” Mauro said. “Many of them just don’t know. I think when they learn about this, it causes them to pause and reflect and think ‘OK, we do have some work to do in terms of reconciliation.’”
