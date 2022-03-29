The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 66 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There are 119 active, confirmed cases in the district.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 22 patients with COVID-19 admitted on Monday. Five of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s occupancy was at 96.5 per cent with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 82 per cent.
Further west, the Northwestern Health Unit reported a seven-day positivity rate for the pandemic virus of 17 per cent on Monday with 218 active, high-risk cases in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.