More than 700 children will have gifts under their tree this year after another successful Dilico Christmas Wish bag campaign.
The bags, overflowing with gifts, are being delivered throughout the Thunder Bay district starting this week.
In the last 13 years, 7,400 bags have been filled.
Tina Bobinski, director of mental health and addiction services with Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, said it was nice to engage the community through the campaign and to have so many individuals, families, businesses and organizations participate.
“It’s really about bringing the community together for a common cause and it’s about taking care of our children and make sure our children have a gift under the tree year after year,” she said.
What struck Bobinski and other Dilico staff and volunteers this year was the generosity of the community.
Each bag comes with a tag with a child’s age, interests and Christmas wishes.
“If you look this year, you can see the bags are overflowing,” Bobinski said. “One bag for an infant, it’s just overflowing with everything you could need to care for a baby.”
The bags were filled with toys, books, winter sleds, warm clothing, art supplies and learning tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.