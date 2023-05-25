The weather may have been nice over the long weekend in some parts of the province, but the situation on provincial roads was far from stellar, provincial police say.
OPP patrol officers charged nearly 250 people with impaired driving last week, including during the usual busy holiday travel period between Friday and Monday.
“Sadly, the OPP responded to seven road fatalities during the annual initiative, with three of the fatal collisions occurring over the long weekend,” a provincial news release said.
It wasn’t clear if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the fatal crashes.
Police over the same period issued 6,900 speeding tickets, while just over 620 drivers and passengers combined were ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt, the release added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.