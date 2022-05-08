Thunder Bay was set to welcome 400 evacuees from Kashechewan First Nation as early as Friday afternoon.
Thunder Bay is one of the cities asked by the province to host evacuees that need to leave the northern community because of flooding.
“Thunder Bay will welcome our neighbours from the north in their time of crisis,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, in a news release. “I have had it confirmed by our emergency services providers that we have sufficient resources to address needs that may arise during the evacuation.”
“We have a long history of contributing as a host community, supported by full funding from the federal government,” added Mauro.
The city is working in co-operation with the Canadian Red Cross, Department of Indigenous Services Canada, Ontario Health North, and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Ontario.
