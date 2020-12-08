About 300 workers at Barrick Gold’s Hemlo mine near Marathon have been told to stay home and self-isolate while the operation tries to get control of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Barrick announced the move on the weekend, as four positive cases have now been linked to people who work at the mine, which remains in production.
The outbreak was declared last week by Thunder Bay District Health Unit. The call to temporarily self-isolate affects about half of Hemlo’s total workforce, which consists of direct employees and contractors.
