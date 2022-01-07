More than 3,100 people complained to provincial police about suspected impaired drivers during the OPP’s annual holiday campaign to get drunks off provincial roads.
Over the course of the 46-day campaign that ended on Sunday, officers patrolling provincial roads laid impaired-driving charges against 655 people, a provincial news release said Thursday.
In addition, about 235 drivers had their licences temporarily suspended when they registered in the “warn” range during road-side sobriety checks, the release said.
