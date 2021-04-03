The Thunder Bay District Health Unit was reporting 210 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There were 23 new cases reported on Thursday with seven from household contact, seven from other close contact, one travel related and five cases with unknown points of exposure. Three cases are still under investigation.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.