The Friends of Chippewa Park is hosting Family Fest 101 at Chippewa Park from July 28 to Aug. 1.
To run the event, organizers are looking for more than 200 volunteers.
“Volunteers are essential for the efficient running of the festival and their involvement will only enhance the experience of the thousands of individuals expected to attend,” said Cathy Sawicki, co-ordinator of volunteers, in a news release.
The event will have a total of 15 different volunteer positions available with shifts ranging from four to eight hours.
Some of the positions will require volunteers to be on their feet while others are mostly seated positions.
Volunteer positions range from traffic control, raffle ticket sales, serving beverages and litter collection.
Registration has also been opened to vendors of food and merchandise.
“With thousands expected to attend Family Fest 101 over the five days, it is a great opportunity for food vendors to serve the attendees,” said festival co-chair, Linda Lafontaine, in the news release.
“It is also important that those attending have the opportunity to sample some of the great food produced in Thunder Bay.”
Information on all opportunities along with the individual registration forms are available online at www.chippewapark.ca.
