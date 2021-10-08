Food drives used to bring in up to 15 tonnes of food for the Regional Food Distribution Association as well as upwards of $20,000 in monetary donations.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, food drives had to be put on hold and groups like the RFDA relied on emergency government funding to meet the needs of the communities they serve.
This weekend, the RFDA is holding its first Harvest for Hunger food drive since 2019 and community services manager Brendan Carlin said they have no idea what to expect from the three-day event.
“We’re hoping we can get similar amounts or more but if we don’t, that’s OK as well because really it’s also about getting that awareness out there to people this time of year,” he said.
That awareness is key as Carlin said the Harvest for Hunger is about more than collecting food and monetary donations.
“It’s about getting hunger on the minds of people in the community, to understand it’s a need all year round,” he said, adding this fall event pushes the issue into the forefront ahead of the Christmas holidays and beyond.
The harvest began Thursday evening and continues today from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skaf’s, Westfort Foods, the Real Canadian Superstore, Walmart on Memorial Avenue, both No Frills stores and all three Metro locations in the city as well as Odena’s in Kakabeka Falls.
Paper lists of the RFDA’s most needed items will be distributed at all locations and shoppers can also take a photo of a sign with the list of items. Cash donations will be accepted but a credit card option will also be available.
While items like pasta, soup, cereal and peanut butter are needed, Carlin said they will accept any food donations people wish to give.
Pandemic-relief funding is starting to wind down and Carlin said they’re not sure if it will continue. He anticipates returning to a new normal.
“In that scenario, we will be as we always were — fending for ourselves,” he said, noting they will be relying on donations from the public as well as applying for government grants.
Despite the pandemic relief winding down, the demand for the RFDA’s services is still high.
Carlin said the pandemic only exacerbated the need that was already there.
“Those that are hungry are needing it more,” he said.
Monetary donations can also be made at foodbanksnorthwest.ca.
