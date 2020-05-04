Hungry rats that feast on waste from restaurants and other businesses are finding food sources drying up as closed dining establishments, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have either stopped services or changed ways to serve their clients. With a minimal or lack of waste food, hungry rats are scavenging for food sources and may be heading straight to your home.
One County Park resident watched a rat on their back yard deck this past weekend and wondered if they are making a comeback from the infestation in the city three years ago.
Jason Sherband, the city’s manager of solid waste and recycling services said neither the Thunder Bay and District Heath Unit or the city have noticed an uptick in calls about rats.
“I don’t want to be sounding the alarm bells that we have an infestation, if maybe we have a movement of those same rats that are just relocating,” he said.
The Norway rat, which is also called the brown rat, is the most common rat in Thunder Bay and they need the essential things that we need to live which is food water and shelter. If a food source is dried up, they may be moving on.
“This means that there may not be an increase of rats in a community but that pocket of rats that were in this location have moved to a different location,” says Sherband. “It’s not sounding the alarm bells that there’s more (rats) when there just may be a shift on where they are finding their food source now.”
Sherband says the promotion and education campaign that was launched in June 2018, resulted in a decline in calls to the city and the health unit.
“All that information still lives on our website today,” said Sherband adding it may be a good time for residents to revisit the site to brush up on preventative measures.
If residents have a rat problem that is beyond their control, then they should consult with a licenced pest control company. The City’s website, includes a list of local pest control companies.
The website also provides details on steps to control rats. Those steps include looking for evidence of rats, property clean-up, limiting food sources, keeping them out of homes, and eliminating rats.
Three years ago when calls about rat infestation declined, Sherband says that was evidence that people were using the websites guidelines or contacting pest control companies if matters were out of hand.
People unfamiliar with the website may not know of the self measures they can take to eradicate rats on their property before calling a pest control company. “Nothing has changed on the site and the preventative information is still there,” he said.
In 2018, studies showed that rat numbers were growing in many communities.
“It’s nice to see at least that we haven’t been getting the calls on this and that was the whole point about the education,” said Sherband. “Rats are found in every community to some degree and the city did a good job with their (2018) comprehensive campaign . . . and all that information is still relevant including an educational video found on the site.”
Sherband invites residents to check out the website at www.thunderbay.ca/ratprevention for measures to ensure rats don’t find a new comforts in your back yard or home.
(This story was originally published on April 30, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.