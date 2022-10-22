A southern Ontario man has been fined $7,000 and banned from hunting for two years after he nearly shot his friend during a moose-hunting trip near Red Lake four years ago.
Provincial investigators said that on Oct. 23, 2018, Kingston resident Larry Hollister fired a single shot from a “high-powered rifle” from an all-terrain vehicle while hunting on a logging road.
The investigation found that Hollister fired in the direction of his “hunting companion,” as well as another person who was with a dog. No injuries were reported.
A bullet was recovered “in the immediate vicinity” of where the two people had been standing, the investigation determined. Both were wearing hunter orange.
In Ontario, it’s illegal to shoot down a road or from a vehicle while hunting.
Hollister pleaded guilty this summer in Kenora court to carelessly discharging a firearm, a provincial news release said Friday.
