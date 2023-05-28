A Toronto-area man has been fined $7,000 for shooting the wrong moose and then letting it rot during a hunting trip last fall near Upsala.
A provincial investigation determined that Etobicoke resident Robert Mijackovic was hunting in the Petry Road area on Oct. 20, 2022 when he mistakenly shot a bull moose. Mijackovic had been planning on shooting a cow, provincial investigators said.
“Rather than reporting his wrongdoing to conservation officers, Mijackovic fled the area allowing the moose to spoil,” a provincial news release said Friday.
Mijackovic, who pleaded guilty early this month in Thunder Bay court to hunting without a licence, was also banned from hunting for one year, the news release said.
Suspected wildlife violations can be reported to a dedicated provincial tips line at 1-877-847-7667.
