Kenora-based provincial wildlife investigators are trying to locate a hunter who shot and killed a white-tailed deer last month on private property.
According to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry news release, the deer was shot on Nov. 12 on Kenora’s Ostersund Road near Highway 641.
Before hunting on private property, hunters must obtain the property owner’s permission.
Anyone with information about last month’s incident can contact the ministry’s dedicated tips line for alleged wildlife violations at 1-877-847-7667.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.