Heeding calls for action from cottagers, anglers and commercial fishery operators, the province has declared war on the ubiquitous and pesky double-crested cormorant.
Starting Sept. 15, licensed hunters are to be permitted to shoot the fish-eating birds until the end of the year in an attempt to cull a species that’s made life miserable for rural property owners, mostly in southern Ontario.
Supporters of the plan say cormorants are starting to become a nuisance in this neck of the woods as well.
“They are a destructive bird with a voracious appetite for fish,” said John Kaplanis, executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sportsmen’s Alliance.
Kaplanis said a “large population” of double-crested cormorant has wreaked havoc near Thunder Bay on Whitefish Lake, the site of a healthy fishery.
“Almost all of the vegetation on one island on the lake has been destroyed because of the nesting cormorants,” Kaplanis said.
“We see hunting as a potential means of keeping cormorant numbers in check, while maintaining manageable populations of the bird across the province.”
According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, there are an estimated 143,000 breeding cormorants in 344 colonies across the province.
Hunters who take part in the cull can take up to 15 birds per day. If they’re not kept for the dinner table, they must be properly disposed of, the ministry says.
Similar culls have taken place in New Brunswick. Ontario’s cull was announced in Fenelon Falls, northeast of Toronto, where double-crested cormorants have particularly run afoul of locals.
“In large amounts, cormorant droppings can kill trees and other vegetation and destroy traditional nesting habitats for some other colonial water birds,” MNRF Minister John Yakabuski said in a news release.
“So it’s critical that we take action to strike a healthy balance in local ecosystems.”
