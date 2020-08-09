Two Hearst men have been fined $5,000 each and banned from hunting for five years for shooting at a provincial decoy that resembled a deer that had been positioned down a roadway.
According to a provincial investigation, Maurice Gaulin and Jeremie Veilleux were hunting near Nestor Falls last October when they spotted the decoy, which conservation officers had set up on a “commonly-used forestry road.”
“Both (men) exited the vehicle and shot at the deer decoy,” a provincial news release said on July 27.
In Ontario, it’s illegal to shoot across or down a road while hunting.
Both accused pleaded guilty in March to careless use of a firearm, the release said. In addition to the fine and the ban, both were required to complete Ontario’s hunter safety course before being permitted to hunt in the province again.
