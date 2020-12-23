Three southern Ontario hunters were collectively fined $10,000 after a rifle that was used to illegally shoot a calf moose during a hunting trip near Kenora two years ago was dumped in a lake.
According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the majority of the fines — $5,250 — was levied against Kilworthy resident Ralph Rende, who shot the calf twice even though the season for moose calves was not open.
Provincial investigators said Rende, along with Toronto resident Gennaro Genovese and New Lowell resident Anthony Pansino, were hunting in the area of Silver Dollar on Oct. 17, 2018 when the calf was spooked out of the bush so that it veered to a Highway 599 ditch.
The calf carcass was abandoned, a provincial news release said.
“While driving home the next day, the men deposited the rifle in a lake along the route in an effort to obstruct the investigation,” the release said.
Rende pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm down a road, shooting a calf during a closed season, abandoning a calf, obstruction and making a false statement to a conservation officer, the release said.
Genovese, who was fined $4,000, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm down a road, shooting a calf during a closed season and two counts of making a false statement to a conservation officer, the release said.
In addition to the fines, Rende and Genovese have each been banned from hunting for one year and must take the province’s hunter-safety course.
Pansino was fined $750 for making a false statement to a conservation officer, the release said.
The cases were heard in January and November this year in Barrie and Bracebridge courts, the release said.
