Two brothers who travelled from southern Ontario for a moose-hunting trip near Upsala have collectively been fined $8,500 and banned from hunting for four years.
A provincial investigation determined that Bradford resident Dennis Bartolac and his brother, Bolton resident Marko Bartolac, were hunting on Petry Road north of Upsala on Oct. 21, 2021 when a bull moose appeared on the roadway.
Both men fired their rifles at the animal, even though it’s illegal in Ontario to shoot down a roadway, a provincial news release said Friday.
According to the release, Dennis Bartolac and Marko Bartolac both pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and were fined $4,500 and $4,000 respectively.
The case was heard early this month in Thunder Bay court. Suspected wildlife violations can be reported to a provincial tips line at 1-877-847-7667.
