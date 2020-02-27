A revamped provincial system for the annual allocation of moose-hunting tags is expected to give hunters who’ve been left out for several seasons a better chance at getting one.
But there’s a catch: prices are going to shoot up starting next year.
Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski said Tuesday the current tag lottery is to be replaced with a points-based system “that will give preference to applicants who have been unsuccessful in getting a tag for the greatest number of years.”
