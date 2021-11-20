A southern Ontario man has been fined $4,000 and banned from hunting for five years for shooting a bull moose near Geraldton when his hunting party only had a licence to claim a cow.
A provincial investigation determined that Ore-Medonte resident Shane Druer was hunting on Goldfield Road on Oct. 13, 2019 when he “mistakenly” thought the moose he aimed at was a cow.
A member of Druer’s hunting party reported the mistake to the Ministry of Natural Resources, which commenced an investigation.
“Druer spotted the moose from an elevated view off the Goldfield Road,” a provincial news release said Friday.
“In haste, he fired two shots at the moose at long range, across a forest access road actively being used by other hunters and the forest industry at that time,” the release added.
Druer was fined $3,000 for careless use of a firearm and $1,000 for hunting a moose without a licence, the release said.
He pleaded guilty to the offences last month in Geraldton court, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.