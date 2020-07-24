Anyone wanting to ask questions about Hydro One’s proposed Waasigan Transmission Line project west of Thunder Bay will have an opportunity to do so next Thursday in an online forum to be live-streamed.
Hydro One is currently developing the terms of reference for the project, which is to involve two new 230-kilovolt lines — one between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, and another between Atikokan and Dryden.
The lines are to improve the flow of electricity between the communities, the utility says. An estimated cost of the project has yet to be released.
Thursday’s community engagement session is to take place at 7:30 p.m. More information, including how to register, is available online at hydroone.com/waasigan.
