A relatively dry summer has resulted in reduced output at Ontario Power Generation’s hydroelectric stations in Northwestern Ontario, including the big three on the Nipigon River.
An OPG spokesman said hydro production is down by about 20 per cent due to low rainfall.
“OPG continues to operate our facilities safely, but our operations have been impacted by low water,” the spokesman said.
“Keep in mind that conditions can change quickly if we receive significant rain and snow as we head into winter,” he added.
