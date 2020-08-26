There’s a new rock group in town that is making international waves —
but not on the music scene. This rock group is all about spreading
cheer and kindness with art work and inspirational messages painted on
rocks. The rocks are hidden in popular tourist spots, discovered by
visitors and taken back to their homes as far as Malaysia.
More than 9,000 artists from around the world have emerged with
creations and have come together to form one of the biggest social
media groups on Facebook.
The site was created by Thunder Bay’s Patricia Quinton. Of the 9,000
members, the majority of the people — about 8,500 — are from Canada,
with 7,360 here in Thunder Bay and the district.
“People would go on trips, before COVID, and they would take (their
painted) rocks and drop them off at beaches in places like Mexico,
Dominican Republic and Costa Rica,” said Quinton. “Many college and
university students take them back home to their countries to
Bangladesh or Pakistan. We have members in Hong Kong, and the
Philippines . . . it really makes the world feel a little bit closer.”
People find a rock, join the group and post their pictures which serves
as a geographical pinpoint as to where the rock has travelled.
