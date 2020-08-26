Rock on

Artist Patricia Quinton works inside her home studio to create

elaborate rock paintings that she will hide in high tourist-traffic

areas in the city. Each work features artwork and an inspirational

saying.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

There’s a new rock group in town that is making international waves —

but not on the music scene. This rock group is all about spreading

cheer and kindness with art work and inspirational messages painted on

rocks. The rocks are hidden in popular tourist spots, discovered by

visitors and taken back to their homes as far as Malaysia.

More than 9,000 artists from around the world have emerged with

creations and have come together to form one of the biggest social

media groups on Facebook.

The site was created by Thunder Bay’s Patricia Quinton. Of the 9,000

members, the majority of the people — about 8,500 — are from Canada,

with 7,360 here in Thunder Bay and the district.

“People would go on trips, before COVID, and they would take (their

painted) rocks and drop them off at beaches in places like Mexico,

Dominican Republic and Costa Rica,” said Quinton. “Many college and

university students take them back home to their countries to

Bangladesh or Pakistan. We have members in Hong Kong, and the

Philippines . . . it really makes the world feel a little bit closer.”

People find a rock, join the group and post their pictures which serves

as a geographical pinpoint as to where the rock has travelled.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal

Tags

Recommended for you