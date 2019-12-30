There were times during her first semester at Lakehead University when Laila Ikki reflected on how important her time with the International Baccalaureate program in high school was to prepare her in that next step.
“The focus in IB is being an independent learner,” said Ikki, who is majoring in bioinformatics at her hometown university.
“I think that’s what people find a little difficult when they make the change or transition to university from high school. I really had to take charge of my own learning for a month of exams in May, it wasn’t that different going into university and accepting the content that I needed to know. Just managing it on my own.”
