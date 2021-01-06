With temperatures climbing, ice on waterways and larger bodies of water like Lake Superior can be quite unstable, warn authorities.
The best plan is to stay off the ice, says Kevin Anderson, acting captain of fire prevention with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
“The key is to be safe with children,” he said. “Anywhere that there is open water, it’s dangerous for children to be playing around . . . especially if it is a river or a big body of water like Lake Superior. We just never know how thick the ice really is.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.