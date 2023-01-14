Opportunities for ice-fishing and constructing temporary ice roads that allow remote First Nations to bring in vital supplies could diminish as warming temperature impact the earth’s northern regions more severely, researchers predict.
The latest warning comes from a study led by Toronto’s York University, which says metre-thick ice required to support heavy transport trucks on temporary winter roads may soon become “a thing of the past.”
“Our warming world is creating conditions where the duration of lake ice is shortening at alarming rates, and even if lakes still freeze, the ice may not be thick enough for safe use,” York scientist Sapna Sharma said in a report released this week.
“Balmy weather could have significant impacts on northern communities that rely (on ice) roads and ice for their existence,” Sharma added. “These communities will be most impacted by our projected change in the duration and thickness of lake ice.”
The study doesn’t pinpoint a specific timeframe. But it says dramatic changes — including a 90-per-cent reduction in “safe ice” — could occur during the current century if the planet heats up by 1.5 Celsius, as predicted.
“That moves to 95 per cent (reduction) with a 2 C increase, and 99 per cent with a 3 C global temperature hike,” the report says.
In the lead-up to last winter, which brought high amounts of snow and near-normal temperatures to much of Northern Ontario, the provincial government budgeted $6 million for the construction of temporary ice roads and bridges in the remote north.
The 3,170-kilometre winter-road network usually lasts for about six weeks starting in mid-January, depending on weather. It lets remote First Nations receive heavy supplies such as fuel and housing materials, and allows its residents to drive to urban hubs like Sioux Lookout for medical appointments and shopping.
Suggesting those days are numbered, the York University study says alternative transportation methods need to be explored “across the northern hemisphere.”
That’s music to the ears of University of Manitoba transportation expert Barry Prentice, who has long called on the federal government to fund proven airship technology to bring supplies to the country’s remote north.
“The government has allowed an entire generation in the north to grow up in poverty and ill-health that did not need to happen if they had made any effort to encourage the use of airships,” Prentice said Friday.
“I hope that they are not waiting for another generation to pass, and ice roads to disappear before they finally do the right thing.”
