Despite rising vehicle-fuel prices, Northern Ontario remote First Nations that build and maintain “vital” temporary ice roads will have to make do with the same amount of provincial funds as last winter.
The province announced on Thursday that it’s earmarked $6 million for the 3,200-kilometre network, which is the same amount allotted in the 2022 season.
A spokesman for the province’s northern development ministry said the figure is the same because it’s part of a three-year commitment that was made in 2021.
Provincial funds for winter road-building are matched by federal grants.
About 30 First Nations rely on the temporary roads to truck in heavy supplies, like fuel and housing materials, over a roughly six-week period, depending on how long cold temperatures last.
In a news release, Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said the roads help “Far North communities achieve their full economic potential and improve (their) quality of life.”
NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) has earlier noted that keeping the funding amount the same through consecutive winters doesn’t take into account higher fuel costs in the remote north.
Over the past few years, provincial funding for winter roads has only been increased incrementally. In 2019, the allotment was $5.8 million, and $5.7 million the season before that.
This winter, a separate $2-million grant was awarded to the Windigo First Nations Council for portable, pre-engineered bridges and culverts designed to eliminate the need for ice bridges in some parts of the ice-road network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.