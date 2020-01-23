Imagine a massive Sleeping Giant ice sculpture that is illuminated from inside the ice.
Thunder Bay Coun. Peng You says “dream big,” and it will happen in the city.
You says he and the city have been working to generate new business into the community, and this is the year it might happen. You returned last week from Harbin, China, where he represented Thunder Bay at the World Winter Cities Sustainable Development Symposium and took in their world-class Ice and Snow Festival.
“It’s already happening,” says You. Representatives travelled from Harbin to Thunder Bay last September to assess a spot for a world-renowned, illuminated ice sculpture show that You says will attract tourism in the colder months.
