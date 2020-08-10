The derailment in February of a CN Rail freight train that caused a large crude-oil leak on the outskirts of Emo has been attributed to a buildup of ice on the tracks, federal investigators say.
According to a report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), six of 23 cars that derailed on Feb. 18 leaked when the eastbound train struck the iced-up section. Only two crew members were on board and no injuries occurred.
Excess water around the rail bed “can produce a buildup of ice that physically lifts the rail from the (track), which makes the rail susceptible to gauge spreading when subjected to loading as a train passes,” said the TSB report into the incident.
“The TSB has observed this phenomenon in at least one other investigation,” the report said.
It added: “Although railways are aware of this condition and track supervisors are trained to recognize it, the condition can still be difficult to detect during a visual track inspection when snow is present.”
CN cleaned up the oil spill. The job took several weeks and caused one local road closure, but Emo residents didn’t have to be evacuated and there were no complaints about odours.
According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada report, CN has since required “zone and production gangs to inspect both rails (on a track) to ensure that they comply with track standards and that no hazards exist.”
