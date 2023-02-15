All outdoor rinks operated by the City of Thunder Bay, excluding Prince Arthur’s Landing, have been temporarily closed because of recent warm temperatures.
The warm weather has caused ice conditions to deteriorate.
Lights will be turned off and change-rooms will be closed. The public is asked to stay off the ice surfaces.
“The ice is extremely soft and in some areas completely melted,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of the city’s parks and open spaces, in a news release. “The current forecast shows temperatures dropping a bit after Thursday. If that holds true, we hope to have the rinks back open by the weekend.”
The refrigerated rink at Prince Arthur’s Landing is not impacted and still open Monday to Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
