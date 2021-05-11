Thunder Bay could see some new jobs as a result of the federal government moving forward with the construction of two Canadian Coast Guard Polar icebreakers under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.
One of these vessels will be constructed by the Seaspan facility in Vancouver, and Heddle Shipyards, which means hundreds of jobs, said Ted Kirkpatrick, Heddle’s director of business.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.