Anyone thinking of venturing out on Lake Superior early next week should be aware of upcoming icebreaking operations, the Canadian Coast Guard advised Friday.
The agency said that the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder is to be in the Thunder Bay area “on or around (Tuesday) March 17.”
“It’s recommended that all recreational users of the ice — pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operators — leave the ice during icebreaking operations,” said a Fisheries and Oceans Canada news release.
“The ice may move, creating a real danger.”
