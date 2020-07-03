Harte Gold says it has lined up $40 million in financing to help it restart its idled Sugar Zone mine near White River by the middle of this month.
“Given the company’s current financial condition, the proposed transaction provides the best financing alternative available, limiting up-front dilution, providing sufficient funding to cover cash flow . . . to accelerate the restart of operations,” Harte Gold board chairman Joseph Conway said Wednesday in a news release.
The transaction with London, England-based Appian Capital Advisory LLP is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the release said.
