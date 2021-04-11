The agency looking to narrow down a permanent underground storage facility for spent nuclear reactor rods will conduct a series of studies to gauge “the aspirations and concerns” of Ignace residents.
A potential storage site west of town is one of two locations being considered by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO). The other site being looked at is in southwestern Ontario.
“The studies will provide an opportunity for people to shape how the project could be implemented if it were to proceed in (the Ignace) area,” said a news release from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, last month.
“Over the next few years, the (Nuclear Waste Management Organization) will be focused on ensuring the community has the information they need to make an informed decision about whether or not to host the project.”
The studies are to be carried out in conjunction with the Township of Ignace. More information is available online at nwmo.ca.
