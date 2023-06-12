Ignace town council says it plans to explore alternative revenue sources, including new user fees, as it tries to hold the line on property taxes in a 2023 budget that remains a work-in-progress.
“We have asked our staff and advisers to ensure we are targeting a zero-based budget increase and look forward to our discussions and approval of the budget in the near future,” Coun. Jodie Defeo said in a municipal news release.
Council is currently deliberating on the proposed budget, which is expected to be completed before fall, the release said.
A $689,000 bill for a new pumper fire truck was paid with funds the municipality received from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), the release said.
The NWMO provides community-project funds to municipalities and First Nations that participate in the ongoing search for a proposed underground storage site for spent nuclear-fuel rods.
Meanwhile, Ignace continues with the process of filling two vacancies on its five-member council. The vacancies are expected to be filled through appointments by July 17.
“As the budget preparation continues over the next couple of months, it is expected to be presented in its final form to a full council group,” the town news release said.
