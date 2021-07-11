Ignace residents are going to be queried over the coming months about the best way for the municipality to express support for, or opposition to, a future underground nuclear waste storage facility near the town.
“Defining willingness is our next step and from there, Ignace and our partners will make the choice based on what is best for us,” Ignace Mayor Penny Lucas said last month in a town news release.
A candidate site 35 kilometres west of Ignace is among two areas under consideration for a deep geological repository by the project’s proponent, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization.
Lucas is among the project’s supporters.
The agency has said it won’t build a site to store three million spent nuclear-fuel rods in a community that’s opposed to it.
It’s not yet clear whether support or opposition would be expressed by, say, a town council vote or a citizen referendum.
A consultant has been retained to contact Ignace residents to try to find out what locals think would be the best method.
By 2023, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization wants to choose between the Ignace-area site and one at South Bruce in southwestern Ontario near an existing nuclear-power station.
The storage facility, which would cost $23 billion to build, is slated to be operational by 2035 and account for 800 jobs.
