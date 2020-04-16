An Ignace man has been charged with manslaughter following the death on Dec. 6 of a 37-year-old man in the town, the OPP say.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to look into the death that occurred suddenly on West Street, close to 8:45 a.m.
The person who died has been identified as Nathaniel Lacroix, from Burlington, Ont.
Alfred Wanzuk, 48, was first charged with trafficking opioids in connection to the case. On Wednesday, he was charged with manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court on June 3 to answer to all outstanding charges, said the OPP, in a news release on Wednesday.
The OPP continue to probe the circumstances of the death, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The allegations have not been proven in court.
