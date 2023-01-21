Fraudsters appear to be upping the ante in their attempts to frighten people into releasing funds, provincial police warned Friday.
Police are advising those who receive text messages with violent images attached to call police and not respond to senders demanding cash.
In some cases, police said, recipients have received text messages showing corpses or body parts.
“The messages threaten that if payment is not sent, you and your family may be targeted and harmed,” a provincial news release said. “Like other extortion scams, fraudsters are attempting to scare victims into sending funds.”
Anyone who receives a violent text can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
