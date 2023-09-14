Two people from southern Ontario are facing drug-trafficking charges as Thunder Bay police seized more than $660,000 in drugs and a loaded handgun on Tuesday.
Thunder Bay Police Service intelligence unit officers stopped a Jeep as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation around 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Arthur Street West.
A vehicle search led police to discover a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and oxycodone tablets as well as paraphernalia consistent with drug-trafficking and a loaded handgun.
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee was also seized.
Chance Jeffers, 27, of Toronto, and Hope Kinsman, 24, of Gravenhurst, Ont., are both charged with drug and firearms related charges.
Both accused appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remain in custody with future court dates.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.
