Two people were sent to hospital after a serious motor vehicle collision in Thunder Bay, resulting in a city man facing impaired and dangerous driving charges.
Thunder Bay Police Service officers went to the 1000 block area of Oliver Road on Tuesday following reports of a two-vehicle collision.
When officers arrived, they observed a grey SUV and a red pickup truck that had been involved in the collision on Golf Links Road. Both vehicles had sustained significant front-end damage.
Through their investigation, police learned the motorist of the pickup truck was observed swerving while travelling eastbound along Oliver Road and nearly struck the median while turning left onto Golf Links Road.
The driver of the pickup truck then continued northbound onto Golf Links Road, swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the SUV.
A roadside screening of the pickup truck driver determined that he was possibly impaired by alcohol.
Police also found empty alcohol containers in the cab of the pickup truck.
The driver was taken into custody.
Paramedics transported the two occupants of the involved SUV to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The driver of the SUV sustained significant injuries including multiple broken bones.
Kevin Otto White, 21, of Thunder Bay was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and impaired driving.
White was released Tuesday with conditions and a future appearance date.
None of the charges against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.