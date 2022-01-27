A 30-year-old Fort Frances man was charged with impaired driving early Wednesday after provincial police responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch east of town.
Police went to the crash scene on Highway 11 around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.
In addition to the impaired driving offence, Nathanial Calder was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, a provincial news release said.
Calder is to appear in court on Feb. 28, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
