A 30-year-old Fort Frances man was charged with impaired driving early Wednesday after provincial police responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch east of town.

Police went to the crash scene on Highway 11 around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

In addition to the impaired driving offence, Nathanial Calder was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, a provincial news release said.

Calder is to appear in court on Feb. 28, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.