OPP pulled over a vehicle in the Red lake area last week, which led to an impaired charge being laid against the driver.
When the vehicle was stopped at about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 3, the driver was charged with impaired driving.
Kelsey Gushue-Schmidt, 18, of Ear Falls, was released and is to appear in Red Lake court on March 17 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, OPP said in a news release on Wednesday. The allegation has not been proven in court.
